BJP sweeps MCD Special Committee polls

New Delhi: The elections to the Special Committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) concluded on Tuesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a decisive victory by clinching the posts of Chairman and Vice Chairman in 10 out of the 12 special committees. The results mark a significant organisational win for the BJP within the civic body’s administrative framework.

On this occasion, Leader of House in MCD, Pravesh Wahi, congratulated the newly elected members and urged them to prioritise public welfare by ensuring the delivery of robust civic amenities to the residents of Delhi. “This is an opportunity to work collectively towards addressing the needs of the people, and it is imperative that these committees function with utmost efficiency and dedication,” Wahi stated.

The event witnessed the presence of Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Smt Satya Sharma, and other senior BJP leaders, who lauded the victory and called for a unified approach towards developmental governance.

Mayor, while congratulating the elected members, emphasised that the formation of these special committees would pave the way for accelerated development and streamlined municipal services. He expressed confidence that the committees would achieve new milestones in urban governance.

Highlighting the political impasse over the past two and a half years, Wahi alleged that the formation of these committees was delayed due to the “stubbornness and monopoly of the Aam Aadmi Party.” However, he asserted that with the committees now in place, the focus would return to constructive work aimed at enhancing civic infrastructure. Wahi also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, Delhi BJP leader Mrs Rekha Gupta, and State President Virendra Sachdeva for their leadership and guidance in steering MCD’s development agenda.