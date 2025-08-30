BJP stages protest over Cong’s offensive remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi: Thousands of Delhi BJP workers marched on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg on Wednesday, protesting against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remarks against PM Modi and his mother during a rally in Bihar. Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the protesters broke police barricades and faced water cannons while moving towards the Congress headquarters.

BJP members burnt effigies of Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans condemning the Congress leader’s purported remarks. Clashes broke out when police attempted to stop protesters, leading to several injuries. Shahdara District President Deepak Gaba was hospitalized with serious injuries. Addressing the gathering, Virendra Sachdeva said Gandhi’s comments reflected the “deep hatred” of the opposition alliance towards Modi, whom he described as a leader from a humble background who has “raised India’s flag on the global stage.” Sachdeva alleged that parties like the Congress, RJD and others in the opposition bloc could not tolerate Modi’s rise because he stood firmly against “corruption, terrorism, casteism and family rule.” He also called the remarks an insult to “millions of mothers and sisters across the country”, demanding that Rahul and Lalu Yadav issue an apology.