BJP stages protest against government over ‘potholed’ roads in Delhi

New Delhi: Carrying cut-outs of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, the BJP workers on Thursday staged protests against “pothole-ridden” roads in the city.

The protesters kept the cut outs in the potholes and damaged patches of roads at

many places across the city, slamming the AAP government through slogan shouting and waving posters.

The BJP should stop “spreading misinformation” and focus on positive politics by allowing the Delhi government do its work, the ruling AAP said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took part in the protests at Church Road, Khari Baoli, Mission Road and Railway Station Road in Chandni Chowk area. “The potholes of Delhi’s roads are an evidence of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s incompetence and corruption” he charged.

Chief Minister Atishi recently promised repair of all the damaged roads in the city by Diwali. The ministers of the Delhi government are currently visiting different areas of the city identifying damaged sections of the roads.

Under the ‘Pol-Khol’ (expose) campaign of Delhi BJP, the party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders took to streets at 60 locations across the city, said a party statement.

The party leaders and workers “exposed” the “media events” of the chief minister and the ministers of the AAP government in the name of road repair by presenting the “real picture” before people, Sachdeva said.

Party MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Pravin Khandelwal also staged protests in their constituencies.

Chandolia and Sehrawat alleged that the roads in the rural areas and outer parts of the city were damaged due to waterlogging. Bidhuri, along with Councillor Seema Pandit and party workers, staged protest in Palam area.

“The poor condition of Delhi’s roads is because of 10 years of corruption in road

maintenance and not due to Monsoon rains this year,” Bidhuri charged.