BJP sought to break me but I came out of jail smiling: Sisodia

New Delhi: The BJP thought I would come out of Tihar jail crying but I came out smiling, Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said during a footmarch in Burari on Saturday. He also said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is doing "penance" in the jail for the people of Delhi and the country. The former deputy CM who was released on bail recently, said he got out because of the Constitution which will ensure Kejriwal's release soon. "Kejriwal is not in jail because of any corruption rather he is there because of the BJP's conspiracy," Sisodia charged. AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in excise policy case, on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Recalling his 17 months imprisonment in Tihar jail, Sisodia said when he braved 52 degrees of heat in summer just with a fan in his prison cell, he used to think this was necessary for the children for whom he struggled to reform education in Delhi. As Sisodia walked through Burari's streets meeting and greeting locals, the AAP workers and supporters raised slogans "Manish Sisodia Aa Gaye, Kejriwal Bhi Ayenge" (Manish Sisodia is released and Kejriwal too will be out of the jail). "The BJP leaders thought I will come out of jail crying but I walked out smiling and now they are not able to look me in the eyes," said Sisodia who was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this month in excise policy cases registered by the ED and CBI. Sisodia embarked on his 'padyatra' on August 16 with a footmarch in Greater Kailash constituency. He will visit all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi during the campaign.