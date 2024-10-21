BJP slams Kejriwal’s bungalow spending, calls for public disclosure of inventory

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has raised concerns over the inventory list of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow, calling it a misuse of public funds.

The list, now circulating in media and social media, reportedly details an array of luxury items installed in the residence, which Sachdeva says reflects why Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi Marlena are reluctant to reveal its contents.

Sachdeva, while acknowledging that the Chief Minister’s residence should be well-maintained and modern, criticised the extravagant spending, terming it unjustifiable when done using taxpayer money. He cited specific items from the list, including Rs 1 crore worth of toilet seats, Rs 15 crore in sanitary fittings, and over Rs 5 crore in decorative materials, all of which have raised questions about public expenditure.

“Many citizens can only dream of owning a Rs 1 crore house, yet here we see just toilet seats costing that much,” Sachdeva remarked.

The inventory also reportedly includes curtains worth Rs 5.6 crore and high-end appliances such as steam ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines, further highlighting the lavishness

of the residence.

Sachdeva urged Atishi Marlena, the current Chief Minister, to act transparently by inviting media representatives to inspect the bungalow and disclose its contents publicly before moving in. He questioned the disappearance of certain high-cost items from the bungalow and demanded an explanation from Kejriwal.