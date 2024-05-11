BJP slams Kejriwal after interim bail

New Delhi: Getting interim bail does not mean Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was declared innocent in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday.

His remark came after the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Sachdeva said that while the BJP respects the top court’s decision, he hit out at the

Aam Aadmi Party for trying to portray that Kejriwal was acquitted.