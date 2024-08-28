BJP slams govt’s ‘world class education’, flags poor condition of MCD school at Kapashera

New delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri have criticised the state of a MCD school in Kapashera, near the Delhi-Haryana border, accusing the Kejriwal government of failing to deliver on its promise of world-class education.



The AAP hit back at the BJP alleging the MCD earned the title of “most corrupt department” when it ruled the civic body. The AAP will transform the MCD schools just as

it has done with the Delhi government schools, the party asserted in a statement.

During a visit to the school on Tuesday morning, Sachdeva and Bidhuri, accompanied by Delhi BJP’s Leader of the Opposition Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Councillor Jaiveer Rana, and media head Praveen

Shankar Kapoor, uncovered alarming conditions. Despite the Delhi government’s claims, the school has reportedly

been using jute mats for students to sit on, with no desks or proper furniture.

The school, serving approximately 1,250 students, is also facing severe infrastructural issues: water taps are broken and dry, there is no drinking water, the toilets are unhygienic, and there is no separate facility for female students. Adding to the woes, the school has been without a principal since 2022 and is suffering from a shortage of teachers, with several on extended leave.

Sachdeva condemned these conditions as indicative of broader systemic failures and vowed to file complaints with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to demand immediate improvements. He also plans to escalate the matter to the Delhi Mayor.

Bidhuri criticised the claims of educational advancement made by Aam Aadmi Party leaders, questioning

the practicality of their promises. He emphasised the need for urgent reforms to ensure the future of Delhi’s children is not compromised by inadequate facilities.