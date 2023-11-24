BJP slams AAP govt’s premier bus service

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed on Thursday that the Premier Bus Service introduced by the AAP government will contribute to further pollution in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government is planning to launch a scheme for premium bus services with the aim to bring middle and upper-middle class sections of the city back to public transport, instead of their private cars.

The service will be similar to Ola and Uber facilities with AC and Wi-Fi, where passengers will be able to book their seats in advance digitally.

“The introduction of the Premier Bus Service is not based on any research and will only increase pollution in Delhi by increasing the number of vehicles on the road. Past experience tells us that people who travel by cars do not easily move towards travelling in public buses. All that is going to happen is that few amongst those who travel by Metro rail may start using these premier buses,” said Sachdeva.

The scheme was initially introduced in 2016 to reduce pollution.