BJP set to present people-centric Budget for Capital, says Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has announced that the budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on March 24, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirming the date. Sachdeva emphasized that the BJP-led government is fully committed to Delhi’s growth and is focused on revitalising the capital’s development after years of stagnation.

Speaking to the media, Sachdeva stressed that the BJP is dedicated to steering Delhi’s progress back on track, which he believes has been stalled for over a decade under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He noted that the government had already begun laying out plans and engaging in discussions over the last week to prepare a comprehensive budget that will prioritize the needs of the people of Delhi.

“This upcoming budget is for the people of Delhi and will bring pride to the city by making it a truly developed capital,” said Sachdeva. He highlighted that the BJP administration would ensure that the budget reflects the aspirations of the public, focusing on holistic development for all sectors of Delhi. Sachdeva also criticised the AAP government, particularly after the recent findings in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on health. The report, according to Sachdeva, has exposed multiple cases of corruption within the AAP government, specifically implicating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and key leaders such as Gopal Rai, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia. He accused the AAP of running the Delhi government for “loot and scams” since coming to power in 2015. Sachdeva criticised AAP’s obstruction, accusing them of disrupting legislative proceedings for 12 years and blocking meaningful discussions.