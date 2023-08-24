BJP seeks Gahlot’s resignation

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest on Wednesday near minister Kailash Gahlot’s residence in Civil Lines here, demanding his resignation for having an officer accused of rape with a minor as his OSD when he held the Women and Child Development portfolio. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the officer charged with raping a minor was serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Gahlot when he was the Women and Child Development minister.