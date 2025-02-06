BJP says it is set to form double-engine govt in Delhi under PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi: The BJP is set to form its government in Delhi with a “thumping majority” and start working for the all-round progress of the city, the party asserted on Thursday while claiming that people were “angry” with the ruling AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

This comes after several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains from the last elections.

Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP. The AAP rejected the exit polls claims, saying the pollsters have “historically” underestimated its performance, while the BJP termed the predictions an assertion of people’s urge for change.

Asked for comment, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, “We saw on the ground that there was so much anger among people against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal. They have a hope from the BJP. They want to form a double-engine government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“That’s why I am fully confident that a double-engine government of the BJP is going to be formed in Delhi under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership which will ensure all-round development for Delhi,” he told PTI in the Parliament complex.

Asked about the Samajwadi Party accusing the Election Commission of “partiality” during the Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur, Singh hit back, saying the party’s president Akhilesh Yadav always speaks such “negative” things.

“That’s why people of the state have been rejecting him again and again,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday held up a white sheet emblazoned with “Election Commission” to protest against the poll panel’s alleged partiality during the assembly bypoll in Milkipur. Separately, party chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in the Parliament complex that he should have brought a cloth to cover the Election Commission (EC) as the poll authority was “dead”.

Samajwadi Party members were targeted and threatened by the senior superintendent of police to the junior-most official in Ayodhya, he claimed and alleged that the EC did not ensure a free and fair bypoll, with the officials deputed being from a particular caste.

Had the EC taken stringent action, the bypoll would have been held in a free and fair manner, Yadav said.