BJP running ‘targeted op’ to delete names from voters’ list: AAP

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a door-to-door campaign in New Delhi, urging residents to verify their names in the voter lists. He accused the BJP of orchestrating a targeted operation to delete the votes of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, particularly those who have lived in the constituency for decades.

Sanjay Singh criticised the BJP for attempting to disenfranchise long-time residents, claiming that names of citizens who have lived in the

area for 40 to 50 years are being deliberately removed from the voter list.

“People who have been living here for years, building makeshift shelters, enduring poverty and hardships, are being targeted by the BJP to delete their names from the voter list,” Singh said.

He further warned that this could be part of a broader scheme to erase the presence of these residents. “Once the BJP deletes your address from the records, they are capable of doing anything. This is a very serious matter,” Singh continued. “Tomorrow, they might bring bulldozers here, clear everything, and claim that these people don’t live here at all.”

Singh alleged that the BJP, having already accepted defeat in the upcoming elections, was attempting to win through electoral fraud. “The BJP has already lost the election before it has started. They want to win the election through electoral fraud, but we will not let this succeed,” he said.

The AAP leader also highlighted specific cases of residents whose names had been removed, citing examples such as Rahul Sood, Anuj Sood, Lata, Dolly, and Deshraj, who have lived in the area for decades. “Some people were even born here, yet their names are being deleted from the voter list,” Singh emphasized.

In response to media questions, Singh addressed allegations that two women were involved in attempts to delete his wife’s name from the voter list. “The names of two women have been used to apply for the deletion of my wife’s vote. What interest could these women possibly have? The interest lies with the BJP,” he remarked.

Singh concluded by reiterating that AAP would continue to monitor the situation closely, vowing to protect the voting rights of Delhi residents against what he called BJP’s attempts to manipulate the electoral process. “We will not let this succeed,” he affirmed.