BJP received over one lakh suggestions for its Delhi poll manifesto

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its manifesto for the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, reflecting the aspirations of Delhiites, according to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament and convener of the party’s Election 2025 Manifesto Committee.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Bidhuri revealed that over 1,04,322 suggestions have been collected from the public, signaling large-scale participation and widespread dissatisfaction with the current Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal. “The overwhelming response from residents shows that people are frustrated with the Kejriwal administration,” Bidhuri said.

The BJP’s outreach efforts have included mobile suggestion vans deployed across all 70 Assembly constituencies, receiving over 60,000 suggestions. Additionally, the party has conducted over 40 meetings with various groups, including women’s organisations, residents’ welfare associations, business groups, and others. These meetings have provided critical insights into public concerns, such as dissatisfaction with free bus services, water and sewerage issues, high electricity bills, and pollution.