BJP received funds from firms raided by ED: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission published the electoral bonds data, the Aam Aadmi Party challenged the BJP to disclose the details of overall funds it got through these bonds, and accused it of receiving proceeds of crime from companies under probe by the ED.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asked if the BJP would accept receiving funds from companies that were attached by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with money laundering.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party received over Rs 6,000 crore in the form of electoral bonds, the biggest share than any other party. Why was the BJP not revealing how much funds they have received. “These companies bought the electoral bonds after they were raided by the ED. This means the proceeds of crime have gone to the Centre via the electoral bonds,” Bharadwaj alleged as he read out names of companies raided by the ED.

He also presented a timeline of the ED raids on the companies and when they bought the electoral bonds. Bharadwaj said the BJP should also be held responsible for accepting the money from companies that were being investigated for money laundering.

“Will the parties which accepted money from companies that were investigated for money laundering be also considered an accused and investigated in the matter,” he asked.

The Election Commission on Thursday published the data of electoral bonds bought between April 2019 and February 2024. According to the data, the BJP received the highest contributions, Rs 6,566 crore or 54.77 per cent,

followed by the Congress, which received Rs 1,123 crore or 9.37 per cent, and the Trinamool Congress, which got Rs 1,092 crore or 9.11 per cent.