BJP rattled by my release from jail: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was rattled by his release from jail and asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too will be free soon.



Sisodia held a ‘padyatra’ in Janakpuri and accused the BJP of “hatching a conspiracy” to send top leaders of the AAP to jail.

“They (BJP) forgot that I had the blessings of many people and there is Constitution,” he said.

Asserting that he does politics of honesty, Sisodia said, “I can look in the eyes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and dare them to prove corruption of even a single penny.”

He said Kejriwal worked for the people of Delhi and he had to fight with the Centre to get any work done.

“If he had to indulge in corruption, why would he provide 200 units of free electricity, why would he build mohalla clinics, why would he provide free education and free bus travel,” he said.

The former deputy chief minister said he was shown black flags by BJP workers during his padyatra (march) in Mangolpuri on Tuesday.

“The BJP has been rattled ever since I came out. During my padyatra yesterday, some BJP members showed me black flags.

Upon returning home, their family members must have questioned them... Their child would have said ‘You had gone to show black flags to the person who improved my school’.

“We do not have to say anything to them. Their family members will question them,” he said.

Sisodia stressed that Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case, will come out soon.