BJP questions CM on bungalow allocation and political tactics

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by party workers visited the bungalow at 17 A.B. Mathura Road, located near the Supreme Court, to raise questions regarding its allocation to Chief Minister

Atishi. Sachdeva accused Atishi of misusing her position, alleging that the bungalow, officially allocated to her, was not being used by her but instead occupied by political associates.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva posed four critical questions to Atishi: “To whom is the bungalow at 17 A.B. Mathura Road allocated?”; “Isn’t it true that former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit ran the government from this bungalow between 1998 and 2004? If so, why can’t Ms. Atishi do the same?”; “Why wasn’t 6 Flag Staff Road declared as the official CM’s residence during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure?”; “Who is living in the bungalow allocated to Ms. Atishi at 17 A.B. Mathura Road?”

Sachdeva criticised the AAP leadership, accusing them of deflecting attention from the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy by raising questions about the Prime Minister’s residence. He clarified that the Prime Minister’s residence is an official property where construction and renovation have been carried out transparently. In contrast, he alleged that the Kejriwal government had violated rules with unauthorized construction at the bungalow on 6 Flag Staff Road.

The BJP leader further suggested that AAP leaders, particularly Atishi and Kejriwal, had been involved in petty political tactics to divert public scrutiny away from their own controversies. Joining Sachdeva during the visit were state media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, along with party members Vikram Mittal and Subhendu Shekhar Awasthi.