‘BJP put CM Kejriwal in jail to stop AAP govt’s good work’

NEW DELHI: The ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ campaign initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Tilak Nagar for Mahabal Mishra, the AAP candidate for the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, commenced with AAP’s Delhi State Vice President, Jarnail Singh, leading the door-to-door effort. Singh and AAP volunteers interacted with residents, aiming to garner support amidst widespread discontent following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.



Singh shed light on what the party and residents of Delhi perceive as BJP’s conspiracy behind Kejriwal’s imprisonment. “There is tremendous anger among people regarding the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. They will answer this arrest through their votes,” Singh emphasised, echoing the sentiments of the electorate.

The campaign, which advocates retaliation through ballots, resonated with locals who expressed outrage over what they perceive as a political vendetta. Singh reiterated the sentiment, asserting, “People have been saying that the BJP wants to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, but we will not let its conspiracy succeed under any circumstances.”

Singh portrayed the Modi government as intoxicated with power, accusing it of attempting to stifle the progress initiated by the Kejriwal administration. He highlighted Kejriwal’s achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare, emphasising the unprecedented nature of his initiatives. “No one had done these things in the history of independent India, but Arvind Kejriwal did it,” Singh remarked, underscoring the significance of Kejriwal’s governance.

Singh condemned Kejriwal’s arrest as a desperate attempt by the BJP to undermine the AAP’s momentum and suppress dissent. “To stop the Kejriwal government from doing good work, the BJP put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail,” Singh alleged, denouncing what he described as ‘Hitlerism’.

Asserting the electorate’s resolve, Singh declared, “The people of Delhi are very angry with the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhiites will answer this with their votes.” He vowed to use the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a platform to hold the BJP accountable and dismantle its perceived authoritarianism. The ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ campaign signifies the AAP’s determination to mobilise public sentiment against what they view as unjust persecution of their leadership. As the election fervour intensifies, the AAP seeks to harness the electorate’s discontent into a potent force for change, pledging to confront the BJP at the ballot box.