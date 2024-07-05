BJP providing misleading info to SC, says AAP

New Delhi: In a sharp critique, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of providing misleading information to the Supreme Court regarding the illegal felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi’s Satbari forest. The AAP alleges that while the



Supreme Court is investigating the cutting of 1,100 trees in the eco-sensitive Satbari zone, the BJP is presenting documents related to only 424 trees from a different issue.

AAP questioned why the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Delhi Development Authority have not presented valid permissions in the Supreme Court if they indeed possess them. “If BJP’s DDA had permission to cut these trees, why didn’t they show this permission in Supreme Court?” the party asked. AAP highlighted the significance of the Ridge area in Chattarpur, describing it as “the lungs of Delhi,” and noted that the DDA, which operates under the Central government and is chaired by Delhi L-G, surreptitiously cut down the trees.