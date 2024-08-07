BJP protests outside Tihar Jail, wants Arvind Kejriwal to step down as CM

New Delhi: After the High Court upheld the legal validity of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, the Delhi BJP workers protested outside the Tihar Jail demanding Kejriwal’s resignation from office. The Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva led the protest and claimed that Kejriwal no longer had any ‘moral right’ to remain in office.



Sachdeva said, “Delhi Ministers will take bungalows, cars, allowances, but will not take responsibility”.

The Delhi BJP president, the Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh along with other officials were present at the protest.

Sachdeva demanded that Kejriwal choose another candidate to take his position and that the government be allowed to function.

The Delhi BJP president alleged that the current situation has caused significant inconvenience to the public. He accused the AAP of being more concerned with Kejriwal’s health than Delhi’s welfare. He claimed that the Delhi administration has been paralysed since no Cabinet meetings have been held since March. He stated that the government is unable to function without a Chief Minister.

The Delhi BJP president said, “In the last two and a half years, there have been 71 Cabinet meetings, of which only 15 were physical meetings. The remaining 56 meetings were mere telephone orders, with decisions made without discussion and signatures obtained later from ministers and officials. No consideration is given to whether a plan is beneficial for the people of Delhi or not.”

Sachdeva claimed that the AAP is ‘involved in corruption in all departments’. He criticised the AAP’s alleged lack of appropriate response to the tragic deaths at Asha Kiran Home. He said, “Delhi’s Chief Minister, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and former Minister Satyendar Jain are in jail, while other ministers and legislators are preoccupied with press conferences.”