BJP protests outside Delhi Assembly demanding CM’s resignation; AAP raises slogans against PM

MLAs from both the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP held protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Wednesday raising slogans against each other.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs held a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and their supporters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both the parties staged protests simultaneously. As the BJP legislators took out a march carrying placards, the AAP leaders and workers, dressed in yellow T-shirts, started raising slogans against Modi while following the saffron party’s MLAs.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal should resign as the chief minister. “The chief minister should resign from his post. There are almost a dozen allegations of corruption against him. If the excise policy was world class, why did he take it back? We are demanding Kejriwal’s resignation,” Bidhuri said. The BJP MLAs congregated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises where they protested.

Bidhuri said while Kejriwal currently faces charges in one case, investigations are ongoing in numerous others, necessitating his accountability for multiple alleged scams. He asserted that resignation remains the only viable recourse in such circumstances. He said Kejriwal continuing to occupy the chief minister’s post undermines both moral and constitutional principles, advocating for his prompt resignation to prevent further detriment to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also held a demonstration outside the entrance of the assembly premises around noon with a group of about 100 party workers from Mayur Vihar, along with the party’s Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha office-bearers, demanding the resignation of Kejriwal. Dressed in black, the BJP workers gathered at the Vidhan Sabha entrance gate and started raising slogans. Sachdeva himself scaled the gate shouting slogans. Police did not allow them to enter the assembly premises. The security personnel locked the main gate and subsequently detained the protesters. Sachdeva said the people of Delhi are frustrated watching the “illegal” political melodrama of the Kejriwal government and claimed that they will teach a lesson to the AAP-Congress alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by totally rejecting them.