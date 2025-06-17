BJP protests outside B’desh Mission over attack on Tagore’s home

NEW DELHI: Thousands of BJP workers led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva staged a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission on Monday against the recent vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home-turned-museum

in Bangladesh.

Beginning at the Prime Minister’s Museum at Teen Murti Chowk, protesters marched towards the High Commission, breaking through two police barricades before being detained at Chanakyapuri Police Station. They were released after 30 minutes with a warning.

Protesters carried placards and portraits of Tagore while chanting, “India will not tolerate the insult of Bharat Ratna Rabindranath Tagore!”

BJP leaders condemned the vandalism of Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh, calling it an attack on Hindu and Bengali culture. Virendra Sachdeva, Manoj Tiwari, and others led a protest in Delhi, demanding accountability. The demonstration saw participation from MLAs, party workers, Bengali-origin residents, and singer Sapna Choudhary.