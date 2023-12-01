BJP protests at DJB office, alleges ‘tender’ scam

New Delhi: BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board office accusing corruption in the AAP government-run waterworks body.

The BJP leaders accused the DJB of running a “scam” awarding bogus tenders for the upgradation of its sewerage treatment plants. No immediate reaction was available from the DJB or AAP government over the charges by the BJP leaders.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the DJB “scam” was bigger than the “liquor scam” of Kejriwal government. He alleged that at DJB there were many instances where tenders were issued, and payments were made, but no work was done. ‘The STP tender worth Rs 1,200 crore was floated for Rs 1,546 crore and further increased to Rs 1,938 crore. A fortnight ago we had alleged a scam of Rs 3,753 crore in DJB on the basis of documents and even today we stand by it,’ Sachdeva asserted.