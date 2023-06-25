BJP protests at DJB hqs over ‘shortage’ of drinking water

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP, led by its chief Virendra Sachdeva, held a protest at the Jal Board headquarters on Saturday over a “shortage” of drinking water in the city.



Many of them held placards with messages in Hindi demanding “clean water or resignation” as they staged their stir at the ‘Varunalaya’, the headquarters of the Delhi Jal Board.

Various other senior BJP leaders such as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kuljeet Singh Chahal also joined in.

“Today, at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, a protest was held against the Kejriwal government regarding the shortage of drinking water in Delhi,” Sachdeva tweeted with pictures from the protest site.

Delhi’s water situation has become “so bad that even in the posh Civil Line area where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lives, taps are dry and the water that comes is not potable,” he alleged in his tweet in Hindi. “Shame on such a Chief Minister who builds a Sheeshmahal for himself but is not even able to provide clean water to the people of Delhi. In the same way, we will continue to fight for the interests of the people and will

continue to expose the incompetent and corrupt Kejriwal government. #WaterCrisisInDelhi,” the Delhi BJP president wrote on Twitter.

According to the police, around 10 to 12 protestors were detained for some time.