BJP plans welfare focus in Delhi Budget 2025-26

NEW DELHI: With the BJP set to form its government in Delhi after a 27-year gap, officials are gearing up to start work on the 2025-26 state Budget. The finance department is expected to begin discussions with various departments soon to assess their needs and ensure funds are available for both new welfare schemes and ongoing projects.

Following its recent victory with 48 seats, the BJP is preparing to set its priorities for the upcoming budget, which must be presented by the third or fourth week of March.

Despite the election season having delayed preliminary meetings, officials remain confident that there will be enough time to finalise the Budget in line with the new government’s vision.

As part of its election campaign, BJP released a detailed ‘Sankalp Patra,’ outlining key promises for the coming years, including several new projects and schemes. Sources reveal that copies of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ have been distributed to top officials in each department, urging them to identify which projects can be implemented in the 2025-26 financial year.

The Budget is expected to include both, the continuation of existing initiatives and the introduction of new schemes, which are likely to have a notable impact on Delhi’s finances. With the new government taking charge, careful consideration will be given to ensuring that funds are allocated efficiently to meet the BJP’s ambitious promises.

Officials emphasised that, due to election-related duties, finance and planning departments had not been able to hold Budget preparation meetings in advance. However, with the new government’s formation imminent, the groundwork for the 2025-26 Budget is now set to begin in earnest.