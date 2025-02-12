BJP pays floral tributes to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary

New Delhi: On the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, BJP workers gathered to pay their respects at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Park in New Delhi. The tribute ceremony was led by BJP’s national organiser V. Satish, alongside a group of Delhi BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and state office bearers.

V. Satish, along with prominent leaders such as state organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, general secretary & MP Yogendra Chandolia, MP Sushri Bansuri Swaraj, former state president & Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, and others, placed floral tributes at the statue of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay. The event also saw participation from newly elected BJP MLAs, state office bearers, and dedicated party workers. Sunita Kangra, state vice president, presided over the ceremony.

During the event, V. Satish reflected on the lasting impact of Upadhyay Ji’s ideology, emphasising his belief in unity and the importance of unwavering commitment to one’s values. He credited Upadhyay’s

“Non-Congress” movement as a precursor to the formation of the NDA under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which remains a successful model today.

Satish also highlighted Upadhyay’s visionary slogan, “Work for every hand and water for every field,” which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented through various government schemes under the Antyodaya principle. He stressed that Deendayal Upadhyay’s vision of a developed India aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s goal of transforming the nation by 2047.