BJP observes black day to mark 49th anniv of Emergency

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Tuesday observed the 49th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in the country as “black day” and felicitated those who were detained during the period.



The party organised various events where its leaders including V Satish, Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj and others honoured the detainees.

Sachdeva also inaugurated a photo exhibition by the party’s Yuva Morcha at Connaught Place, depicting the atrocities committed during the Emergency. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also visited the exhibition.

Sachdeva visited senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra at his residence and honoured him for enduring “atrocities” during the Emergency and for his sacrifices and dedication towards democracy, said a Delhi BJP statement.