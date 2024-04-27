BJP not letting reserved category candidate become Mayor: AAP

New Delhi: In a recent press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of thwarting the democratic process to prevent a Dalit



candidate from becoming the Mayor of Delhi.

Singh stated, “Today, Delhi would have got a Mayor from the Dalit community, but BJP conspired and stopped elections through L-G.”

The AAP leaders lambasted the BJP for their alleged prejudice against reserved communities, citing the cancellation of Mayoral elections as a prime example. Singh criticised the BJP for interfering with the constitutional rights of Dalits, stating, “Baba Saheb’s Constitution gives Dalit community right to become Mayor once in five years, BJP cannot tolerate this.”

Singh further accused the BJP of attempting to abolish Babasaheb Ambedkar’s constitution and undermine reservation policies. He highlighted instances where the BJP allegedly obstructed Dalit representation in politics, stating, “On one hand Arvind Kejriwal gives opportunity to Dalits to enter politics, and on other hand BJP is stopping Dalits from entering politics.”

Kuldeep Kumar echoed Singh’s sentiments, condemning the BJP’s actions as anti-Dalit and anti-democratic. He emphasised the importance of upholding Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision and protecting the rights of marginalised communities.

Kumar asserted, “Today, the mayoral election was stopped through the L-G. The son of a Dalit community was about to become mayor. The Aam Aadmi Party had absolute majority. When the Election Commission has given permission to conduct elections, then who is the LG to stop the election? This is only happening at the behest of the BJP, who is using the L-G as their pawn.”