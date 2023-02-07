BJP not allowing mayoral polls to be held: Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: The ruckus created by the BJP councillors during the mayoral elections shows that BJP neither follows the laws of the country nor the Constitution, they just want to run the MCD house with hooliganism and now AAP will move the Supreme Court and will request the court to get the elections conducted in a lawful manner, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference on Monday after MCD House was adjourned for the third time without the election of Mayor.



Sisodia said that the AAP councillors were sitting quietly in the house, whereas those of the BJP were creating a ruckus without any agenda.

He then added, “AAP councillors were determined to get the elections done, but BJP councillors were creating a ruckus as they did not have enough numbers to win the mayoral elections. Among all this nuisance, even the presiding officer was not appointed as per laws by the L-G. Still, we accepted it and allowed the election to happen because we wanted the mayor to be elected. Today when the presiding officer came to the house, she first said that 10 aldermen who have been nominated will vote in the mayoral elections. This is against the laws and the Constitution. It is written in the Constitution that aldermen are not allowed to vote.”

“Despite these decisions being taken illegally by the Presiding Officer, the Aam Aadmi Party councillors remained silent, then the Presiding Officer again took an unconstitutional decision. According to him, the two MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party who have alleged corruption charges levelled by the BJP will not be allowed to vote,” Sisodia said and added that the blatant hooliganism and violation of the Constitution by the BJP will not be tolerated and AAP will go to the Supreme Court.

AAP senior leaders, MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Saurbah Bhardwaj also condemned the proceedings of the day and blamed the BJP for creating ruckus in the house and in delaying the mayoral elections. All the leaders pointed out that BJP’s tenure in MCD was full of corruption resulting in many scams and

misgovernance.

Durgesh Pathak said, “BJP councillors have looted MCD, now they are afraid that if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to MCD, we will send them to jail. BJP has nominated its own people as presiding officer and aldermen, still they are creating a ruckus and do not have the courage to let elections

be held.”

While Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Voting rights of MLAs named by the assembly are being cancelled saying that there are cases against them. BJP has dishonestly occupied MCD for the last one year and wants to continue for the coming tenure in the same way. Now we will take this fight to the streets, parliament and courts and will provide justice to the people of Delhi.”