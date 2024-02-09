BJP National President Inaugurates National Celebration of Good Governance in New Delhi

New Delhi: The National Celebration of Good Governance (SUSHASAN MAHOTSAV-2024) commenced in New Delhi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda inaugurating the event. Joined by dignitaries like Devendra Fadnavis and Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nadda emphasized dedication as crucial for effective governance. He stressed the need for policymakers and citizens to commit themselves to governance to ensure objectivity and efficiency. Examples such as the National Health Policy (2017) and Ayushman Bharat showcased the government's focus on stakeholder consultation and inclusivity.



The event, organized by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), featured stalls showcasing innovative initiatives from across the country, highlighting the essence of good governance.

Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe elaborated on the components of good governance, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and inclusive growth, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Devendra Fadnavis underscored the importance of people's participation as stakeholders in experiencing good governance. He drew parallels to ancient Indian ideologies such as Ram Rajya and Chanakya Neeti, along with the governance practices of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.