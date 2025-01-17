BJP names 9 more candidates, Shikha Rai fielded from GK

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday, naming nine individuals, thereby completing its slate of 68 out of 70 candidates. The remaining two constituencies—Burari and Deoli—are expected to be contested by BJP allies, according to party sources.

The latest list includes a mix of sitting and former councillors, as well as fresh faces. Among the key candidates is Shikha Rai, the sitting councillor from Greater Kailash, who will contest against incumbent MLA and Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. From Sangam Vihar, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, also a sitting BJP councillor, will face off with Aam Aadmi Party

(AAP) leader Dinesh Mohaniya, a former vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. Poonam Sharma, the sitting councillor from Ashok Vihar, has been fielded from Wazirpur.

Other candidates announced include Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantt, Ravindra Kumar (Indraj) from Bawana, Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri, Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara, Anil Vashishth from Babarpur, and Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpuri.

The BJP had earlier announced its third list, which included Mohan Singh Bisht, the sitting MLA from Karawal Nagar, who has been moved to contest from Mustafabad. The party’s first and second lists featured prominent figures such as former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the West Delhi constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, and Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, from Moti Nagar.

As the deadline for filing nominations approaches on January 17, BJP has also fielded several high-profile defectors. These include former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, former AAP ministers Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan and Raaj Kumar Anand.