‘BJP MPs getting houses of poor demolished’

New Delhi: In a press conference held at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters, senior leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak accused BJP MPs in Delhi of orchestrating illegal demolitions that have left many slum dwellers homeless.



Pathak specifically cited ongoing actions by the Railways and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as examples of this alleged mismanagement. Pathak revealed that the DDA has been aggressively demolishing houses in the Civil Lines area, displacing residents who have lived there since India’s independence.

“Houses have been demolished completely illegally in Civil Lines area, people have been living here since independence,” he stated, highlighting the plight of families who have occupied these homes for decades. The situation escalated with a notice issued by the Railways to demolish slums in Brar Square by July 22.

Pathak criticised BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj for her absence, noting, “It has been six days since the Railways issued the notice in Brar Square, but the BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, did not

even once visit the affected people.” He accused her of shirking responsibility and being unreachable in this crisis. He further warned, “If people’s houses are demolished, Bansuri Swaraj will be responsible for it.” In addition to Swaraj, Pathak pointed out the inaction of Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, who has similarly failed to meet with affected residents following demolitions in his

constituency.

“No MP is ready to take responsibility for these actions,” he remarked, emphasising a lack of accountability among elected officials.