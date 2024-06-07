BJP MPs from Delhi call on L-G

New Delhi: The seven newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi on Thursday called on Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas, and discussed various issues including “water shortage crisis” in the city. The L-G congratulated the new Lok Sabha MPs from the city and hosted a lunch for them, the Raj Niwas officials said.



“Newly elected Members of Lok Sabha from Delhi called on Hon’ble Lt Governor today,” Raj Niwas said in a post on X and shared Saxena’s photo with the BJP MPs. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, elected from South Delhi, said the BJP MPs paid a courtesy visit to the L-G.

“The water shortage crisis in Delhi and various other issues were discussed in the meeting. The BJP MPs were also guided by Saxena for development of Delhi,” he said.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day, while directing the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus drinking water for the national capital by June 7, said there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government since there is an “acute water crisis”.

The BJP registered a clean sweep in Delhi in the May 25 Lok Sabha elections, third time in a row, winning all the seven seats by defeating the AAP-Congress alliance candidates.

The BJP MPs including Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi, Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk called on the L-G.