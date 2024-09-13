BJP MP Khandelwal conducts inspection

New Delhi: In a bid to address persistent civic challenges in his constituency, Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal conducted inspection of key areas in Chandni Chowk, including Bhagirathi Place, Nai Sadak, Church Mission Road, and Khari Baoli.



Accompanied by senior officials from the MCD, Jal Board, PWD, and Delhi Police, Khandelwal focused on issues like encroachments,

potholes, sanitation, and waterlogging that have long troubled both residents and traders.

During the inspection, Khandelwal expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of public spaces. He highlighted the

presence of dirt-filled roads, unresolved potholes, and unauthorised encroachments,

urging immediate remedial action.

“The current state is unacceptable,” Khandelwal stated, instructing officials to draft a comprehensive action plan for swift resolution.