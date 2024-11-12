BJP MP Bidhuri inaugurates 12-lane national highway, aims to lighten traffic in South Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed stretch of a 12-lane national highway connecting Mithapur Chowk to the Mumbai-Baroda highway in the Badarpur area.

The highway is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in south Delhi, according to an official statement from the MP’s office.

“The National Highway at Mithapur Chowk is a major step towards resolving traffic issues in south Delhi. With this development, the region will soon be free from the persistent traffic jams,” Bidhuri said.

The newly opened stretch features dedicated entry and exit points at Mithapur

Chowk, enhancing accessibility for commuters, the statement said.

The project is anticipated to drastically reduce travel times, with the commute from Mithapur Chowk to Haryana’s Sohna now expected to take just 25 minutes, compared

to the previous 2.5-hour journey, it said.

According to the statement, the remaining portion of the highway, from Sarai Kale Khan to Kalindi Kunj, is still under construction and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari once completed.