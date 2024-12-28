BJP MP accuses AAP govt of neglecting N-E Delhi’s development

New Delhi: North-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday launched an attack on the AAP government, accusing it of neglecting the area’s development.

At a press conference, Tiwari released a charge sheet outlining several issues allegedly plaguing north-east Delhi, including inadequate infrastructure, water and drainage problems, deteriorating roads, and a “weak” public transport system.

Tiwari, along with BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, and Jitendra Mahajan, criticised the AAP government for its failure to address basic development needs despite repeated efforts by BJP representatives. He said that despite the consistent demands for improvements in areas like Burari, Timarpur, Mustafabad, and Seelampur, the Kejriwal administration deliberately obstructed progress, leaving citizens without access to essential services.

The BJP MP alleged severe lack of drinking water, drainage issues, damaged roads, and insufficient public toilets in slum areas. Tiwari also criticised the AAP government for “misleading the public with non-existent welfare schemes” such as the “Sanjeevani” and “Mahila Samman Yojana.” He further accused Kejriwal of betraying the ‘Purvanchali’ community, who, according to Tiwari, was forced to leave Delhi during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tiwari claimed that the Kejriwal government’s actions led to several deaths due to contaminated water and neglected healthcare.

The BJP MP also accused the AAP government of politically exploiting illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, which, he claimed, have contributed to the law and order issues in the region, including the violence witnessed during the north-east Delhi riots.

During the press conference, BJP MLAs Bisht, Mahawar, and Mahajan alleged that the AAP government had adopted a biased approach, stalling development in BJP-led constituencies while allowing progress in areas governed by AAP.