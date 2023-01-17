BJP MLAs wear black clothes, demand CM’s resignation

New Delhi: BJP MLAs on Tuesday wore black clothes and turbans in the Delhi Assembly to protest against the alleged corruption and scams of the AAP government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said party legislators wore black clothes to express “grief over the murder of democracy in the House”.

He rued that the speaker did not even allow Opposition MLAs to speak on the issue of corruption in the Kejriwal government.

“The Kejriwal government is strangling the opposition by adopting a dictatorial and arbitrary attitude,” he alleged.

“BJP MLAs had requested to raise this issue of corruption as per rules and it was also included in the agenda, but the speaker did not allow us to speak,” he alleged.

“Sufficient evidence has come to light that AAP leaders pocketed thousands of crores of rupees in the liquor scam. The Central Vigilance Commission itself has given a report on the scam in the construction of classrooms.

“The Kejriwal government had to cancel the work order after the scam in the purchase of DTC buses came to light,” a statement quoting Bidhuri said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said there is a scam in the construction of classrooms, purchase of buses and liquor policy.