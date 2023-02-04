BJP MLAs stage sit-in outside CM’s residence

New Delhi: BJP MLAs on Friday staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here to demand payment of salaries to teachers and other staff of the 12 Delhi-government funded colleges, and urged the UGC to intervene in the matter. The teachers of these colleges, affiliated to the Delhi University, have been protesting over irregular payment of salaries and other benefits for many years.



On Thursday, a strike called by the teaching and non-teaching staff members of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College against the alleged irregular payment of salaries and other dues in the past three years entered its second day.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College is one of the 12 constituent colleges of the Delhi University that is fully funded by

the city government. The college's staff association has alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government paid salaries only till September.