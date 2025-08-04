BJP MLAs hail PM & armed forces for Op Sindoor in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and armed forces for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, ruling BJP legislators on Monday said in the Delhi Assembly that those questioning the two operations should be tried for sedition.

Leader of Opposition and former Delhi chief minister Atishi questioned why the “ceasefire” was implemented at a time when Indian forces were about to win the war against terrorism.

After BJP chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Abhay Verma, gave notice of a congratulatory motion for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, both the BJP and the opposition AAP raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ hailing the Indian Army for the operations.

During the discussion on the motion to thank the prime minister, Union home minister and the armed forces for the operations, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha questioned the “ceasefire” during India-Pakistan military conflict and used words that Speaker Vijender Gupta directed to be expunged

from the records.

Speaker Gupta also asked Jha to tender an apology to the House. However, as Jha remained defiant, he was marshalled out on the

direction of the Speaker.

Participating in the discussion, Atishi pointed out that the whole country said in one voice after the Pahalgam terror attack that “we need to give a befitting reply to Pakistan”.

“We thank our armed forces for destroying terror sites in Pakistan. At that time, the whole country believed that a final war between India-Pakistan is due to happen.

“But suddenly, I saw a post on X by US President Donald Trump claiming that he has stopped the war. I want to ask the BJP-led Central government that whether the cost of business with America is more than the ‘Sindoor’ of our sisters,” she said.

The former Delhi chief minister questioned why Operation Sindoor was stopped

at a crucial juncture.

“After Trump’s social media post, Indian Army confirmed ceasefire. Our air force could have ended Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism. But BJP’s cowardice ended the decisive war,” she said.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the two operations represent the new normal in response to terror attacks.

“After terrorist attacks, dossiers are not sent any longer; instead, the army is given a clear order to eliminate the enemy,” he said.

Sood said those questioning the two operations should be tried under sedition charges.

Before being marshalled out, Jha hit out at the BJP, saying the decision of “ceasefire” was made by US President Trump and criticised the central government for accepting it.

“Operation Sindoor was an opportunity to teach a lesson to the enemy and take back the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the AAP MLA from Burari said. Attacking AAP, minister Kapil Mishra said their leaders shed tears whenever a terrorist is killed.

“Why did something like Operation Sindoor not take place after the attack of 26/11? The reason behind this is very clear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now leading the country. The talk of taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir started only after PM Modi took charge,” he added.

BJP MLA Shikha Rai demanded that Operation Sindoor be made part of school curriculum so that children can be proud of it.

BJP legislator Arvinder Singh Lovely said India has become such a country which does not bow down to terrorism anymore. “When soldiers fight you don’t question them how did they held the gun.”

Lovely, a former Congress leader, also hit out at Rahul Gandhi.

“We should be together in matter of security... the man (Gandhi) you are following, his own party people don’t follow him. If his party members had followed him then me and Tarvinder Marwah would not have been sitting here today,” Lovely added.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar echoed the views of other leaders from his party and questioned about the announcement of “ceasefire”.

“I want to ask the prime minister that when our forces were ready, the whole country was ready to take back PoK, on whose advice ceasefire was announced. Why the PM doesn’t say that Trump is lying?” he asked.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were massacred.

Three of the terrorists involved in the attack were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter under Operation Mahadev at Harwan in Srinagar on July 28.