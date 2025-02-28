BJP MLAs flag drug abuse, traffic woes, poor sewage...

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLAs on Friday raised various issues affecting their respective constituencies on the floor of the Assembly, including drug abuse, traffic congestion, poor sewage systems, and tree-trimming restrictions.

Under Rule 280 of Delhi Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, MLAs can raise constituency-specific issues through ‘Special Mention’, a mechanism to draw the government’s attention to the pressing local concerns.

Rithala MLA Kulwant Rana expressed concern over rising drug abuse in the constituency, alleging that the situation worsened ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took charge in Punjab in 2022.

“The quantity of dry intoxicants has increased in my constituency and across Delhi. We need strict action in collaboration with Delhi Police to curb drug abuse,” Rana said.

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai highlighted the difficulties in trimming overgrown trees due to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders.

“It is impossible to get permission from the forest department even for trimming trees encroaching into people’s homes,” she said, seeking a resolution of the issue.

Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht criticised the “poor” quality of sewer lines laid by the previous AAP government, calling for an investigation into the matter and installation of new lines.

Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi claimed that schools in his constituency, which were previously showcased as ‘model schools’, were in a deteriorating state.

“There are no locks on girls’ toilets, no drinking water for students, and discrepancies in everything, from playground construction to mid-day meals,” he alleged.

BJP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur demanded the construction of flyovers to ease heavy traffic congestion in the area, calling for urgent action.

The issues of poor sewage systems and contaminated drinking water were among the most frequently raised concerns, with multiple legislators urging the concerned ministers to address them promptly.

The maiden session of the newly-elected 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway following the BJP’s return to power in the capital after 26 years. The party secured a decisive victory with 48 seats, while the AAP, which ruled the capital for the past decade, was reduced to 22 seats.

On Tuesday, 21 out of 22 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were suspended for disrupting the lieutenant governor’s inaugural address by protesting against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh’s portraits from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office.