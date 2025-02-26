BJP MLA slams AAP for neglecting damaged statue of Bhagat Singh

New Delhi: A political drama has erupted over the damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar, with BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay accusing the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA of neglecting its condition.

Upadhyay, who recently won the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park to assess the situation.

He claimed that the statue had been broken for the past three years, but no action was taken by former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who represented the area for a decade.

“The AAP only engages in showmanship. If they truly cared about Shaheed Bhagat Singh, this park would not be in such a state,” Upadhyay said. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the statue’s repair at the earliest.