BJP may rename Mohalla Clinics as ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’

NEW DELHI: The incoming BJP government in Delhi is preparing to make significant changes to the Mohalla clinics established by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration, including the possibility of renaming the scheme and launching an investigation into alleged corruption, sources have revealed.

The Mohalla clinics, which were hailed by the AAP government as a major healthcare initiative, could be rebranded as “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” once the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme is rolled out in Delhi. The new name aligns with the larger national healthcare agenda and would focus on providing comprehensive healthcare services, including primary healthcare and health insurance coverage.

Furthermore, BJP has expressed concerns over potential corruption in the management of these clinics. Party sources indicated that an investigation into these allegations could be launched soon after the formation of the new government. A report on the issue is expected to be prepared within 15 days, marking the start of the BJP’s “zero-tolerance” approach to corruption. This investigation is part of a broader strategy by the BJP to address corruption in key sectors, including the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), excise policies, and classrooms.

In addition, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urging the immediate implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the Health Information Management System (HIMS) in Delhi.

Gupta emphasised that these schemes would significantly bolster Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure, which he criticised for its decline under the previous AAP government. He cited the successful implementation of HIMS in major hospitals and stressed its importance for improving the city’s healthcare delivery.

The Central government has already allocated Rs 2,406 crore to Delhi under PM-ABHIM to establish urban health and wellness centres and enhance the public healthcare system. Union health ministry officials noted that the future of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, as well as the adoption of Ayushman Bharat, will be decided by the new state government. The Union health ministry’s director-general of health services, Dr. Atul Goel, emphasised that primary healthcare will remain a key priority for the new government.

With the BJP poised to take office, the direction of Delhi’s healthcare services, including the future of the Mohalla Clinics, remains uncertain, as officials await decisions from the new administration.