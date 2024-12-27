BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: Leaders and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest near AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here on Thursday, accusing him of “cheating” the women of Delhi with the “Mahila Samman Yojana”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that a similar scheme was announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls but the women there are yet to receive Rs 1,100 per month as promised by the party in 2022.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana for a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 was announced by the Delhi government in its budget for 2024-25. Kejriwal has said the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if the AAP retains power in Delhi.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey, the protesters marched from Ashoka Road to Kejriwal’s 5, Ferozeshah Road residence but were stopped by police. Some of the protesters climbed atop the police barricades and raised slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP. Pandey said a similar scheme was announced by the AAP ahead of the Punjab polls but after the party came to power in the state, it failed to deliver on its promise of giving Rs 1,100 per month to women.

“Under the guise of the Mahila Samman scheme, the AAP is organising camps to collect Aadhaar numbers, voter IDs and phone numbers, which is part of a larger scam,” she alleged. The AAP is again “cheating” the women of Delhi in the name of the “Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana”, she alleged.

The protesters, including Pandey, BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge Shyambala and general secretary Priyal Bharadwaj, were detained by police as they tried to go past the barricades. They were released later on.

“The AAP government has once again exposed its true face by peddling lies and fabricating schemes to mislead the public,” Bharadwaj alleged. The BJP stands firm against such “deceit” and demands accountability for the deliberate attempt to “manipulate and exploit” women, she said.