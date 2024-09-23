BJP Mahila Morcha organises health awareness campaign in slum clusters across Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday organised health awareness and membership drives in over 250 slum clusters across in the city. Morcha president Richa Mishra distributed sanitary pads to women in Yamuna Khadar.

The morcha plans to regularly conduct health awareness programs in slum areas, addressing the unique challenges faced by women living there, she said in a statement.

BJP MP from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat participated in the campaign and stated that the women have played a significant role in forming PM Narendra

Modi’s government for the third time at the centre, the statement said. “The Modi government is committed to the empowerment of women,” Sehrawat said.

According to Priyal Bhardwaj, general secretary of the Mahila Morcha, a large number of women were enrolled in the BJP through the membership drive.