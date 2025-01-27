BJP made living hell of constituencies it won in 2020: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on sunday accused the BJP of obstructing development work in the city, turning a “living hell” of the constituencies it won.

He made the remark at a ‘Janasabha’ in Jangpura constituency while canvassing for party candidate Manish Sisodia for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

“Last time, BJP won eight Assembly constituencies. They did not let any work happen in their areas. All eight of them made their Assembly a living hell. You people should not make such a mistake even by mistake,” Kejriwal said.

He appealed to voters to send Sisodia to the Assembly, saying he and his former deputy together made government schools excellent for the better future of their children.

“Now BJP people are saying that if their government is formed, they will close all the government schools here too. It is up to you to choose — AAP, which builds government schools, or BJP, which closes them,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Sisodia, who has been fielded from Jangpura instead of Patparganj, promised “transformative” governance if elected.

“If I win from Jangpura, every brother and sister here will become deputy CM. No one will dare to stop the work of the people here,” he said.

BJP has fielded Tarvinder Singh Marwah, and Congress has nominated Farhad Suri for the Jangpura seat.