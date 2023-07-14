‘BJP-made disaster’ in Delhi stands ‘exposed’, claims Somnath Bharti

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Friday claimed that the “BJP-made disaster” in Delhi stands “exposed” while unveiling alleged evidence of deliberate manipulation of water released by the BJP government in Haryana.



The AAP leader presented video footage and logbooks from the Hathnikund Barrage, alleging that water was selectively diverted towards Delhi while UP and Haryana received no significant release. He alleged that the intentional action worsened the flood situation in the capital, resulting in severe distress for residents and disruptions in the water supply.

Bharti emphasised the need for unity during times of crisis and expressed disappointment at the BJP’s failure to prioritise public welfare. Despite appeals from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Union Home Ministe Amit Shah, requesting controlled water release to avert a catastrophe, little attention was paid to the appeal, he alleged.

The floods have led to a severe disruption in water supply, as the Wazirabad water treatment plant had to be temporarily shut down due to rising water levels.

This disruption has affected other treatment plants that rely on the Wazirabad plant for their water supply, resulting in an overall loss of approximately 335 million gallons per day (MGD) in the water supply to Delhi.

Bharti commended the efforts of the AAP government and its representatives who have been actively assisting the affected population. However, he expressed disappointment in the lack of action from the BJP members noting that not a single BJP MP has extended a helping hand.

The BJP’s Delhi unit chief Sachdeva alleged no work was done by the city government agencies to desilt the Yamuna river and the drains which led to waterlogging.

“The Yamuna river has lost depth due to lack of desilting and as soon as extra water arrived, the river was in spate. The Kejriwal government has completely failed to combat the flood situation in Delhi. Now, the ministers and AAP leaders are making political statements to mislead the public,” he charged.