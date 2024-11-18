BJP likely to release poll manifesto by mid-Dec

New Delhi: The BJP is likely to come out with its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls by mid-December, party leaders said on Sunday.

The manifesto committee will begin its meetings with various sections of society on Monday and aims to cover around 50 categories of people to prepare a comprehensive manifesto seeking to serve the interests of all people, its convener Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

The party announced an 11-member “chargesheet committee” to corner the ruling AAP by listing the alleged failures of the Delhi government.

The committee headed by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta was formed on the direction of BJP’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, according to a Delhi BJP communication.

Senior party leaders including former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, Arti Mehra, Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra and Richa Pandey will be its members. The first meetings of Delhi BJP’s election coordination committee and manifesto committee were held on Sunday at the party office. Delhi BJP election incharge Baijayant Panda issued guidelines for the committees and directed them to speed up work for effective campaigning ahead of the polls to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi due in February.