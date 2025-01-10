BJP likely to project Ramesh Bidhuri as CM candidate: Atishi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for reportedly selecting Ramesh Bidhuri as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections. Atishi described Bidhuri as a leader known for his offensive and abusive language, drawing a stark contrast between him and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM candidate Arvind Kejriwal, a former IRS officer and IIT graduate.

Addressing the media, Atishi challenged the BJP to reveal its CM candidate, stating, “The entire city wants to know one thing: Who is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the ‘Gaali-Galauch Party’?” She emphasised that while AAP had already declared Kejriwal as its CM face, BJP had yet to confirm their candidate.

Atishi claimed that sources within the BJP suggested that the party was set to announce Bidhuri as its CM candidate. “Reliable sources have revealed that the ‘Gaali-Galauch Party’ has decided to make Ramesh Bidhuri, the leader who uses the most abusive language, their Chief Ministerial candidate,” she said. She further alleged that the BJP’s core committee was expected to finalise this decision in their meeting later in the day.

Atishi did not hold back in her criticism of Bidhuri, who has been involved in several controversies for his use of derogatory language. “Ramesh Bidhuri used abusive language in Parliament, words so indecent that no civilized person in this country would use them. He abuses even his own party members,” she stated, pointing to incidents where Bidhuri had allegedly insulted Priyanka Gandhi and even CM Atishi and her family.

Atishi argued that the BJP was rewarding Bidhuri for his offensive behavior. “And now, as a reward for his abusive behavior, his party is about to declare him as their Chief Ministerial face,” she added.

Drawing a clear distinction between Kejriwal and Bidhuri, Atishi outlined Kejriwal’s credentials, highlighting his IIT Kharagpur education, engineering background, and contributions to improving Delhi’s infrastructure and public services. “On one side, there is Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT graduate, former IRS officer, and Income Tax Commissioner. He has provided 24-hour electricity, water to every home, improved government schools better than private ones, and offered free healthcare,” she said.

She concluded, “The contrast is clear, the educated leader Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party versus the abusive leader Ramesh Bidhuri of the ‘Gaali-Galauch Party.’ I am confident that the people of Delhi will prefer an educated and hardworking Chief Minister.”