MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > BJP-led central govt snatched away Delhi CM's official residence: Atishi
Delhi

BJP-led central govt snatched away Delhi CM's official residence: Atishi

BY Agencies7 Jan 2025 4:30 PM IST
BJP-led central govt snatched away Delhi CMs official residence: Atishi
X

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has snatched away the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by cancelling the allotment. Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that no matter what the central government does, she will keep working for the people of Delhi. "An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed.

"When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she said. Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present at the press conference.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X