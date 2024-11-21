BJP-led Central govt failed to handle law & order in Delhi, says CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has sharply criticised the BJP-led Central government for failing to manage the law and order situation in the Capital, calling it a “complete failure.” She made these remarks following the recent murder of a 28-year-old man, Manish, in the city’s Sunder Nagri area.

The incident occurred after Manish intervened to protest against the molestation of a girl. He was killed in broad daylight, underscoring the alarming rise in violent crimes in Delhi. CM Atishi visited the bereaved family on Wednesday and extended her condolences, announcing a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the Delhi government to the family. Speaking to the media, Atishi said, “The BJP-led Central government has one job in Delhi, to manage law and order, but they have completely failed at it.” She highlighted the surge in criminal activities in the city, including shootings, extortion, and murders, which have become “routine.” She also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for focusing on election rallies instead of addressing the deteriorating security situation in Delhi. “Amit Shah is busy with election campaigns, but law and order in Delhi has collapsed. He must take responsibility for Delhi’s security instead of engaging in politics.”

Atishi further pointed out that Delhi has become a “crime Capital,” with criminals operating with impunity. “There is no fear left in the minds of the criminals. They believe they can commit crimes openly and that the police will do nothing,” she said. She likened the current state of law and order in Delhi to the 1990s Mumbai underworld, where gangsters had free rein.

The Chief Minister also referred to other recent incidents of violence, including shootings in areas like Rajouri Garden and Nangloi, and the killing of a police officer on duty. “This is a deeply concerning situation. It’s tragic that such incidents are happening daily in the national Capital,” Atishi added.

She criticised the police for their apparent inaction, mentioning that while two individuals had surrendered in the Sundar Nagri case, the main perpetrators, known local criminals had not been arrested. “The real culprits, the goons of this area, have not been arrested yet. The police are not taking action against them,” she said.

Atishi also appealed to Amit Shah to prioritise the safety of Delhi residents, questioning how he intends to protect the people of Delhi if the law and order situation continues to worsen.

In a tweet following her visit to the family, Atishi wrote, “In Sundar Nagri, a 28-year-old man was murdered in broad daylight. Today, I met the family and offered my condolences. The Central government has one job in Delhi, to manage law and order, but they have failed...”