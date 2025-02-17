BJP leaders visit both New Delhi Railway Station & LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva announced the cancellation of all his scheduled engagements on Sunday as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the incident. The stampede, which occurred on Saturday night, resulted in 18 deaths and left dozens injured.

The Delhi BJP leadership, including MPs and senior party members, followed suit, suspending worker meetings and public thanksgiving events in solidarity with the victims. Sachdeva, accompanied by party officials, visited both New Delhi Railway Station and LNJP Hospital to meet the injured passengers and offer assistance. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also contacted medical staff and hospital authorities to ensure proper treatment for those affected. To further assist the victims, the Railways announced a compensation package: Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died, Rs 2.5 lakh for those with serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh for passengers with minor injuries. The Railways also arranged three special trains to transport passengers to Prayagraj, where the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired an urgent meeting at the DCP Railways office, focusing on potential flaws in the railway station’s public address system. Special Commissioners

Robin Hibu and Ravindra Yadav were also present to investigate the cause of the chaos.

A two-member committee, appointed to probe the incident, conducted an inspection of the site and began securing CCTV footage from platforms 14 and 15, where the stampede occurred. The committee, consisting of Northern Railway officials Narsingh Deo and Pankaj Gangwar, will review witness statements and video footage to determine the exact sequence of events. The Railway Ministry, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, continues to monitor the situation closely.